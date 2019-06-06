Today's Top Picks: Great value on Warriors to win NBA Finals, plus two MLB best bets and bonus Stanley Cup pick

The Golden State Warriors aren't a wounded animal, because wounded would imply only a minor injury, not half the team missing because of injury.

With Kevin Durant ruled out for Game 4 in Oakland and Klay Thompson nursing a bad hamstring and Stephen Curry harkening back to his Davidson days by having to carry the whole team on his back, the Warriors look like they're in big trouble.

And yet, its hard not to like their odds in this series from a price perspective.

The Raptors could easily be up 3-0. Don't get me wrong. Toronto is great. They've been undervalued all postseason, including when they were down early to Milwaukee. Nick Nurse is a great coach, Kawhi Leonard might be a top-three NBA player and all the role players are starting to meet their potential. They can win this series, obviously.

But the perception of the Warriors as finished is exactly why we want to jump on the Golden State series price right now, which has the Warriors as basically even money with the Raps (+100 to -115, depending on where you are shopping). It's just too good a price to pass up. The Warriors can win with Steph and Klay in Game 4, then they can obviously win the series. And if they get Durant back? This thing is over.

Which is why I'm recommending as my top pick a bet you can only get in over the next 24 hours, but something you can't actually bet on tonight. All odds via Westgate.

1. Golden State Warriors to win NBA Finals (+100)

This was between -280 and -300 when the series began and is now as cheap as you will ever see the Warriors in a series bet. Again, I understand why. The Raptors look good, the Warriors are wounded and Toronto can basically snuff it out with a win in Oakland Friday. But I want to buy low if I can, and this is the perfect time to do so.

You could also set up a decent little hedge by putting two units on the Warriors to win the finals and one unit on the Raptors plus the points tomorrow. If Golden State wins you have great value on the series price at one unit, and if Toronto wins you're not sunk (you could also go 1-1 and be conservative). If Golden State wins by less than five? Hello, window.

I love a late night over/under with a low total featuring two pitchers who have low ERAs. Both teams have been hitting the ball well, with the Nats in particular streaking. And both teams are decent in terms of splits against lefties, so I think we can scratch out some runs against these starters before getting to a pair of questionable bullpens and piling on the runs.

Coming back to the well here as the Twins have been a good fade in this series. No doubt that Jose Berrios is a better name pitcher, but I'll ride with Trevor Bauer, my preseason pick to win the Cy Young, especially with Francisco Lindor starting to really rake and create problems for opposing pitching.

BONUS: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins: Blues +140

R.J. White: This has been a series where the Bruins get the edge and the Blues answer, but I can see the tides turning and the visitors stealing one in Game 5. It looks like Zdeno Chara is going to play, but I expect him at far less than 100 percent while dealing with a broken face. Who plays a sport when their face is broken? I think the Blues get the early lead and have a great shot at pulling off the shocker, but what I'd definitely look to do is take the Blues at these plus odds and maybe buy back some Bruins stock on the live line.