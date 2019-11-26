Today's Top Picks: How to make the most of one of NBA's lightest slates of the year

You, the astute gambler who is likely perturbed at tonight's less than inspiring NBA slate, is probably wondering why there are only two games being played on a perfectly good weeknight. The answer, it seems, is fear.

The NBA doesn't have a single game being played on Thanksgiving, the holiday that traditionally belongs to the NFL. As such, 28 teams are playing on Wednesday, and in order to facilitate that, most of them need Tuesday off. Rather than spread the slate out evenly, the NBA has chosen to willingly surrender a day in which no Americans (besides this intrepid reporter) are working simply because the NFL saw it first.

This is not a courtesy that the NFL extends to the NBA, by the way. While Sunday Christmases typically don't get a full lineup of games, the NFL usually puts a few primetime matchups on the board to compete with the NBA's star-studded day of games. And so, we must make do with only two games tonight, knowing that Wednesday is our real prize.

This is the first game of a back-to-back for the Clippers. Traditionally, the Clippers have rested Kawhi Leonard on the first half of back-to-backs, but no announcement has been made for this game. Considering all of the hullabaloo surrounding his injury and the fact that he missed multiple games with it earlier this month, it seems safe to say that he will sit this game as well. Grabbing this line before that is announced would be wise. Dallas has won its past three games by a combined 104 points. Grabbing them as a home underdog against a team likely missing its best player is a rare opportunity.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks: Over 227.5

Speaking of Dallas' last three games, the Mavericks scored 422 in total during that span. They have the NBA's No. 1 offense by far at 117.4 points per 100 possessions, and the Clippers will either have all three of their star scorers in Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams, or they'll be missing their best defender in Leonard. Either way, this figures to be a high-scoring game. Ride the hot hand with the Dallas offense.

The Wizards are 5-1-1 against the spread on the road, and it's not hard to tell why. Their 3-point shooting gives them a degree of variance that is very favorable to underdogs. They make the sixth-most long-range shots in the NBA, whereas Denver is in 23rd in that category. The Wizards are fifth in pace as well, so the thin air of Denver shouldn't cause them any problems. When you start a game with a sizable lead in terms of shooting and demonstrated success under the conditions of that game, a 9.5-point spread just seems far too high.