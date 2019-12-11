Today's Top Picks: NBA best bets for Wednesday, plus why underdog Michigan will beat Illinois

On Tuesday night, Gerrit Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million deal with the New York Yankees. That's a lot of scratch. That's the kind of money you'd be willing to shave off your facial hair for.

But you know what's worth more than $324 million? How about $648 million? That's right, Gerrit Cole, it's time for you to take that money and invest it in a few sure things. So I've got three plays for Wednesday night just for you, Gerrit Cole. All you have to do is bet $108 million on each one, and you'll have twice the money in no time.

Live a little.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Clippers at Raptors: Under 221.5

Betting the under in Clippers games has worked well for me all season long, and I see no reason to stop now. These are two of the most efficient defenses in the NBA this year. Toronto, even without Kawhi Leonard, still ranks sixth in the league. The Clippers, with Kawhi, are right behind them in seventh. Plus, while the Clippers offense is a top 10 unit, Toronto's is more middle of the road.

DFS millionaire Mike McClure has been a cashing machine for his followers this year, with 60% of his lineups at SportsLine finishing in the money. He's released his tournaments lineups for Wednesday's slate, and you can see his picks over at SportsLine.

2. Grizzlies at Suns: Grizzlies +7

The Suns have been doing a lot of traveling lately. They played a four-game road trip that saw them go from Phoenix to Charlotte, Orlando, New Orleans and Houston in a week. They've since returned home and beat Minnesota 125-109. But sometimes it's that next game after returning from a long road trip when you see a team feel the effects, and I believe that it could come into play in this matchup. Plus, while the Suns are strong offensively, defensively they leave a little to be desired. I think this is a good matchup for Ja Morant.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 15 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 15 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

3. Michigan at Illinois: Michigan +105

Michigan is ranked at No. 5 in the AP Poll, and it should be. It is 8-1 with wins over North Carolina, Gonzaga, Iowa, Creighton and Iowa State. Its lone loss came to current No. 1 Louisville. Tonight it's on the road against an Illinois team that is 6-3, but according to KenPom, the best team Illinois has beaten is Hawaii, who ranks 173rd. The three losses the Illini have all happen to be the only three top-100 KenPom teams the Illini have faced. There's no reason for Illinois to be favored in this game.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which has generated almost $4,000 profit for $100 college football bettors over the past four years, has revealed its picks for the 2019-20 bowl season. See its final score projections only at SportsLine.