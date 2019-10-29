Today's Top Picks: Plays against the spread, odds for the entire NBA slate on Tuesday

The World Series makes no sense. The road team has won all five games played so far. Gerrit Cole has given up more runs than he did during the entire month of October. Max Scherzer is waking up with random injuries. Juan Soto has more strikeouts than hits, but would probably be the World Series MVP if the Nationals ended up winning. I'm not going to pretend to have enough of a grasp on this series to make a pick. You shouldn't either.

But basketball? Basketball makes sense. Basketball is order. October baseball is chaos. As such, today's top picks will focus entirely on the palatable three-game NBA slate. Baseball is not welcome here until it gets its act together.

Yes, Jimmy Butler is making his much-ballyhooed debut as a member of the Heat, but fitting him into that bizarre roster is going to take time. If Kendrick Nunn is truly a full-time starter, the Heat will either be short on shooting if they bench Tyler Herro, or short on defense if they bench Justise Winslow. Atlanta, meanwhile, went 5-1 against the spread in the second half of their last six back-to-backs last season. Trae Young's scoring and rebounding numbers actually improved. The Heat are the better team, but eight is simply too many points.

The Nuggets may be 3-0, but their 16th-ranked offense is a concern after finishing seventh or better three years in a row. The Nuggets may well figure it out, but asking them to do so on the back half of a back-to-back against a strong Mavericks team is just a bit too much. Denver has no defender ideally suited to guarding Luka Doncic except perhaps Torrey Craig, whose presence would cause more problems offensively. As with the Heat and Hawks, the Nuggets could win this game, but it should be close at the very least.

This one shouldn't be close, especially with Ja Morant dealing with ankle soreness. If Morant isn't himself, Memphis just isn't going to be able to score enough to hang with a Lakers team that places such a heavy emphasis on rim-protection. The Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA in three-pointers per game. Morant generates most of their offense, and almost 56 percent of his shots so far have come within three feet of the basket. If he is compromised, he isn't going to be able to do much against Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. With no offensive alternatives, this becomes a blowout by default.