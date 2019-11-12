Today's Top Picks: Ride the small markets during Tuesday's NBA slate

There aren't many secrets left in the NBA by the middle of November. People know that the Lakers have an elite defense by now. Boston is great. The market has even normalized in the face of overwhelming surprises like the Phoenix Suns, who are currently getting only 2.5 points against LeBron James and Anthony Davis tonight. Vegas adjusts quickly to major narratives.

The value at this point in the year comes with teams that people aren't talking about. Those teams will be the focus of today's top picks.

All Lines via William Hill

Currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland has had a baseline competence this season that should earn the Cavaliers more respect than a 10-point line against virtually any team. They've been a middle-of-the-pack sqaud on both offense and defense to start the year, and while they have two double-digit losses so far, getting hammered on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks and at home by the Dallas Mavericks is hardly discouraging. Philadelphia is probably going to win this game, but Al Horford is out and Ben Simmons may not play either. An undermanned Sixers team with questionable depth shouldn't be expected to blow Cleveland out.

The Pacers started the season 0-3. They are 6-1 since Myles Turner injured his ankle against the Brooklyn Nets. As talented as Turner is, losing him opened the floor up significantly for Domantas Sabonis. He is now averaging 19.4 points, 14.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game since Turner's injury. More importantly, the Pacers are ranked sixth in both offense and defense since Turner went down, and that includes two missed games from Sabonis. Ride the Pacers before Vegas realizes how well they are playing.

Last week's Blazers' loss to the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green or D'Angelo Russell is more than enough to justify staying away here, but what are the odds of the Blazers losing two such games in just over a week? The Kings will be without De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley in this one. So far this season, Sacramento has been outscored by 9 points per 100 possessions with Fox off of the floor. They have no offensive initiators with him out, and you only have to give two points to take Portland. This seems like a slam dunk.

Top Picks Record: 19-14