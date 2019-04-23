Today's Top Picks: Take the Raptors to cover the big number, plus two more NBA playoffs picks

Things are not certain yet, but it's quite possible that this will be the last four-game weeknight of the NBA playoffs. Some may bemoan the length of the playoffs and the seven-game series in the first round, but if you're looking for action on the hardwood, these four-game weeknights provide plenty of angles for action.

Now if Orlando, Oklahoma City and Brooklyn are all able to pick up wins, then we do get another four-game weeknight on Thursday, but hitting on all three is far from a guarantee.

With that in mind, here are the three top plays for Tuesday:

Just like Milwaukee on Monday night, it's hit the point in the series were advantages have been established and the seven-game result seems to be an inevitability. I see two results here: either Orlando is going to threaten to win or Toronto is going to cover. A first-half Orlando play might be worth a sprinkle, but the edge is with the Raptors closing this out in five games and covering in the clincher.

2. Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers: Under 230

It does seem like this series is also heading to a 4-1 conclusion, with the Sixers favored by more than eight prior to tip-off. But as feisty as this series has been, I can't back Philadelphia in this spot. The Nets have invested too much emotionally in this late-season push to roll over at any point in the game, so with that intensity I like both defenses to keep this score low. Brooklyn's defense has looked awful at points in this series, so I get why the number's so high. But with the series on the line I think there's a bounce-back from Brooklyn and this total goes Under.

This is the same thinking as the Toronto play: don't try to overthink it. Oklahoma City needs some of its best team performances of the season to come back and win this series, and there's very little about the way the Thunder have looked recently to suggest that's even a fair expectation. The building is going to be electric, and Dame seems destined to have this breakthrough moment of postseason success come in front of those loyal home fans. It might be a blowout, it might be won in the final minutes, but I feel good about Portland winning by a couple possessions.

