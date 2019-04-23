Today's Top Picks: Take the Raptors to cover the big number, plus two more NBA playoffs picks
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
Things are not certain yet, but it's quite possible that this will be the last four-game weeknight of the NBA playoffs. Some may bemoan the length of the playoffs and the seven-game series in the first round, but if you're looking for action on the hardwood, these four-game weeknights provide plenty of angles for action.
Now if Orlando, Oklahoma City and Brooklyn are all able to pick up wins, then we do get another four-game weeknight on Thursday, but hitting on all three is far from a guarantee.
With that in mind, here are the three top plays for Tuesday:
1. Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Toronto -11
Just like Milwaukee on Monday night, it's hit the point in the series were advantages have been established and the seven-game result seems to be an inevitability. I see two results here: either Orlando is going to threaten to win or Toronto is going to cover. A first-half Orlando play might be worth a sprinkle, but the edge is with the Raptors closing this out in five games and covering in the clincher.
SportsLine NBA expert Adam Thompson has hit on 82 of his last 143 NBA picks, cashing 57.3 percent of the time and bringing in $1,567 to $100 bettors tailing him. He's locked in three best bets for Tuesday's action, which you can find only at SportsLine.
2. Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers: Under 230
It does seem like this series is also heading to a 4-1 conclusion, with the Sixers favored by more than eight prior to tip-off. But as feisty as this series has been, I can't back Philadelphia in this spot. The Nets have invested too much emotionally in this late-season push to roll over at any point in the game, so with that intensity I like both defenses to keep this score low. Brooklyn's defense has looked awful at points in this series, so I get why the number's so high. But with the series on the line I think there's a bounce-back from Brooklyn and this total goes Under.
The SportsLine Projection Model has two strong plays for this matchup, with the computer's spread pick cashing in 59 percent of simulations and the total play delivering 61 percent of the time. Check out those picks only at SportsLine.
3. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Portland -4
This is the same thinking as the Toronto play: don't try to overthink it. Oklahoma City needs some of its best team performances of the season to come back and win this series, and there's very little about the way the Thunder have looked recently to suggest that's even a fair expectation. The building is going to be electric, and Dame seems destined to have this breakthrough moment of postseason success come in front of those loyal home fans. It might be a blowout, it might be won in the final minutes, but I feel good about Portland winning by a couple possessions.
Who should you trust in NBA DFS on Tuesday? DFS millionaire Mike McClure has submitted his tournament lineups, and he loves Thunder guard Dennis Schroder on both FanDuel and DraftKings. See the rest of his picks over at SportsLine.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raptors vs. Magic odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Raptors vs. Magic game 10,000 tim...
-
Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Nets vs. 76ers game 10,000 times.
-
Report: L.A. to re-interview Lue, Monty
General manager Rob Pelinka is set to interview Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams for a second...
-
Report: Suns fire Kokoskov
The first-year NBA head coach was fired after just a year with the Suns
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
The Jazz finally got their first win of the postseason, but they still need three more
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs, along with viewing info...