Today's Top Picks: Taking advantage of the chaos of NBA trade deadline with Thursday's best bets

Depth is the name of the game over the next several days. Lines don't always account for the logistics of trades. Real life is not NBA 2K, after all. It takes days to get a trade from agreement to consummation. Players need to pass physicals. The teams need to convene for a trade call. There is travel to set up. The list of slowing factors goes on and on.

On Thursday, and likely Friday, teams will be playing without the players they traded at the deadline, but also without the ones they managed to acquire. That can get particularly hairy for teams dealing with injuries or a thin bench, so when such opportunities arise, don't hesitate to grab them.

Eventually, perhaps, Houston's daring small-ball experiment will produce meaningful victories against the Lakers. It won't on Thursday. Robert Covington and Jordan Bell are uncertain to play, and their presence will depend on the timing of the eventual trade call with the league. That call could be delayed if the Rockets plan to expand the deal in order to add a center. No matter what they do, though, they will be at far less than 100 percent with Isaiah Hartenstein as their top big man Thursday. Houston is surely looking for a playoff center option, but they won't have one in time for Thursday. Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard are hardly the faces such a small roster wants to see.

Virtually every factor works against the 76ers in this game. They are playing miserable lately, having lost their last three games by a combined 62 points. They are on the road, where they have a 9-18 record this season. They won't have the newly acquired Alec Burks or Glenn Robinson III, but they won't have the players deposed to acquire them either. Oh, and they're playing a 43-7 Bucks team that has a score to settle based on Christmas. This one could get ugly for Philly.

Damian Lillard finally fell back down to Earth on Tuesday with a pedestrian 21-point outing against the Denver Nuggets, and things aren't exactly going to get easier with Dejounte Murray and Derrick White waiting for him Thursday. Throw in the possibility of a Portland trade meant to duck the luxury tax Thursday, and this one looks very promising for the Spurs.