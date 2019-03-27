Today's Top Picks: The right side of Blazers-Bulls, why Pacers-Thunder is the total to target and an NIT play I love

The MLB season begins on Thursday. Well, not technically. Technically the season started with a couple of games between Oakland and Seattle in Japan last week, but those games don't count, even if they count. To me, they're like the play-in games for the NCAA Tournament.

If over 90 percent of people's brackets have been filled out before even knowing the results of the play-in games, they can't be real.

Anyway, back to baseball. The real Opening Day is on Thursday, and it's been throwing me off. Opening Day is my favorite day of the year, but it's been thrown off in recent years. It used to be that the NCAA Tournament would happen, and the MLB season would begin on the Monday that the NCAA had its championship game. You'd watch baseball that day and finish the night with it. Now MLB's Opening Day will be going on at the same time as the Sweet 16, which makes for some difficult decisions this weekend.

Do I watch the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, or do I watch my beloved White Sox lose games in Kansas City? These aren't decisions I had ever hoped to make, but alas, they seem to be the new reality as MLB starts its season earlier to accommodate the players union's wish to have more days off during the season.

It's going to be an adjustment. Anyway, here are three picks for Wednesday night's action. Three picks to distract me and you from the horrible decision that awaits us. All odds via Westgate.

With the season winding down, the Bulls have very much thrown in the towel on trying to win. Players like Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Otto Porter have sat out the last couple games as they deal with injuries. During a loss to Toronto on Tuesday night, Lauri Markkanen sat out the second half because Bulls coach Jim Boylen said he seemed tired. The Bulls will likely be playing Wednesday night without at least three of those four and doing so on the second half of a back-to-back.

Portland is dealing with injuries of its own (the Jusuf Nurkic injury was particularly uncomfortable), but the Blazers not only have the talent advantage but the motivation as well. They're still playing for playoff positioning in the West.

These are two of the top four defensive teams in the NBA when ranked by efficiency, with Indiana checking in at third and Oklahoma City right behind them at fourth. So it's not unreasonable to believe points will be somewhat difficult to come by for both teams here. Toss in the fact that the under is 6-1 in Indiana's last seven road games, and 8-2 in their previous 10 overall, and it adds a bit more confidence. The under going 5-2 in OKC's last seven home games doesn't hurt, either.

3. Lipscomb at NC State: NC State -4.5

How about some NIT action to tide you over until the Sweet 16? Lipscomb is a team that's overlooked by a lot of the general public because, well, it's Lipscomb. Do you even know where it is without looking it up? I did, but only because I looked it up two weeks ago during the Atlantic Sun title game against Liberty. Anyway, it's in Nashville, a place it hasn't played in a few weeks, as both of its wins in the first two rounds of the NIT came on the road against Davidson and UNC-Greensboro. Now the Bisons (nobody told them the plural of bison is bison) are on the road for a third straight game and facing a tough NC State team.

I'm taking the Wolfpack (not wolfs, Lipscomb) because they're used to the pace Lipscomb plays at since they play it themselves, and they aren't nearly as reliant on the three (which has been moved back in the NIT). Also, NC State's been one of the best teams at defending the three-point line in the country this season.

