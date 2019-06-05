Today's Top Picks: The right side of Raptors-Warriors line, two MLB best bets and what to make of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is shook.

Ever since the Packers quarterback struggled to chug a beer at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game, he's been catching strays from fellow quarterbacks as well as fans. Detroit's Matt Stafford showed him up, as did Bears QB Mitch Trubisky and Bills QB Josh Allen. It's all been in good fun, but clearly this is something Rodgers is insecure about. And he finally fired back to the criticism.

"For some of them, there's finally a talent where they can say they are better than me," joked Rodgers in response to a question about the whole situation.

Normally I'd expect Rodgers to just let this go and ignore it, but the fact he needs to take a shot at the talent of his younger counterparts is telling. He's bothered by all of this. I have no idea why -- last I checked the only time your beer-chugging ability matters is between the ages of 18 and 23 -- but he is.

Is Rodgers' inability to chug beer a part of the typical decline you see in a quarterback at his age? Could his sensitivity on the subject be telling of his confidence level heading into 2019? Am I being slightly sarcastic about all of this?

I don't know, but what I do know is the one QB who hasn't jumped into the fray lately is the one who doesn't have to. Not only does he have more rings than them all, but he's the best beer-chugger as well.

and all odds are via William Hill.

We know that Kevin Durant isn't playing. We also know there's a chance Klay Thompson will miss the game. I'm expecting that Klay will play, and while these Warriors may be bruised and battered (Kevon Looney's out as well, and Andre Iguodala is banged up), I still like them in this game. Toronto had a legitimate chance to make this a series on Sunday night and they blew it. Now the series moves to Oakland, and historically, role players do not perform as well on the road in the playoffs as they do at home.

So I see Kawhi Leonard having to do it all for the Raptors to have a chance in this game. He's capable of doing it, but I don't like the chances of it happening. I smell a Steph game coming our way, and the Warriors taking a firm grasp of this series.

There isn't a park in baseball that's affected by the weather more than Wrigley Field. On a warm day with the wind blowing out, it becomes a Little League field. On a cool evening with a breeze blowing in, they might as well be playing in Yellowstone. Tonight's forecast calls for the latter. Temperatures will be in the high-50s with winds around 10 mph blowing in from center. Runs won't be easy to come by.

We're taking a bit of a flyer here. Last night the Brewers were priced at -200 and the Marlins won 16-0. I do not expect a repeat performance, but there's still value on the Marlins here. Miami has scored an MLB-worst 3.53 runs per game this season, but their bats came to life before last night's 16-run outburst. In their previous two games against San Diego, they scored 18 runs. So this is a hot offense going against a pitcher in Jimmy Nelson who will be pitching in the majors for the first time since 2017, so it's hard to imagine he's going to be incredibly sharp. So at this price, I think the Marlins are worth a punt.

