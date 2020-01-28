Today's Top Picks: Three best basketball bets for Tuesday

While it is my job to provide picks that you can gamble on, I wouldn't be doing that job responsibly if I advised you to gamble on any NBA games today. Or tomorrow. Or for the next several days while the league adjusts to the new post-Kobe Bryant world that we now live in. Multiple players have missed games for "personal reasons" since his death. Former teammate Larry Nance Jr. had to return to the locker room to compose himself after being caught crying on camera. Just about everyone in the league is shaken.

Keeping that in mind, it is extremely difficult to determine winners and losers in the coming days. Who is mentally cable of focusing on basketball right now and who isn't? I don't know. You don't know. Nobody knows. The picks below were made for genuinely researched basketball reasons, but basketball is the last thing on the basketball world's mind right now.

All odds are via SportsLine

Crushing bad teams is what Milwaukee does. The Bucks have lost only one game to a team below .500 (San Antonio), and they have 17 wins of 17 or more points this season. There are very few circumstances under which a 16-point spread would be justified in any NBA game, but the Bucks, currently on pace for 70 wins, are the exception. Washington doesn't have anyone remotely capable of defending even Khris Middleton, much less Giannis Antetokounmpo. At full strength, this is exactly the sort of game that Milwaukee typically has in the bag by halftime.

The Nuggets have acquitted themselves very well despite their recent onslaught of injuries. They are now 4-2 since Jamal Murray went down, and three of those wins came on the road. Even with Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap injured, Denver is deep enough to keep up something resembling their typical performance. Michael Porter Jr.'s increased role has been very helpful offensively, while backup guards Monte Morris and Malik Beasley have also done with extra minutes. Throw in Jerami Grant, and the Nuggets have enough starting-caliber players to handle essentially any injury besides one to Nikola Jokic, who is not only healthy, but playing his best basketball of the season lately. He's averaging 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists since Murray went down.

Atlanta has actually played quite well lately. They are 4-3 in their past seven games, including a loss to the Raptors in Toronto by only five points. Trae Young scored 42 points in that game despite the Raptors being at full strength. Kyle Lowry is an excellent defender, but he is fairly hefty by point guard standards. Young's speed poses a problem for Toronto, and that should at least keep this game relatively close.