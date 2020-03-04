Today's Top Picks: Three best bets for Wednesday, including why now's the time to back the Bulls

Super Tuesday has come and gone, and now it's Super Wednesday. The difference between Super Tuesday and Super Wednesday is that one will help you put money in your pocket.

Who wants to deep dive into political results when there's money to be won gambling on basketball? That's the philosophy of Super Wednesday, so join me in casting your ballot for these winners. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Pacers at Bucks: Under 222

These teams have met three times already this season with the under going 2-1 in those contests. What's more important to me than the results of the bets in those games is how the games looked. The first contest had a total of 220, and the Bucks and Pacers finished 35 points below that in a 102-83 win. The next meeting, in Milwaukee, had a total of 221 and finished 15 points below that in a 117-89 Milwaukee win. The third game, which went over, finished 118-111 to go over the total of 224 by five points. And it needed a 76-point fourth quarter to get there, as the score after three quarters was 82-71 Indiana. So, for 11 of the 12 quarters, these teams have played one another, points have been hard to come by. I'd expect that trend to continue tonight.

2. Bulls at Timberwolves: Bulls +2.5

The Bulls have a lot of advantages in this game. First of all, Minnesota was already bad before losing Karl-Anthony Towns, and it's only been worse since. Second, Minnesota played last night and (surprisingly) won. The Wolves have also been doing a lot of traveling as of late. The Bulls, meanwhile, are well-rested and just got Wendell Carter and Otto Porter back from injury recently. Tonight, Lauri Markkanen will make his return to the court. And there the Bulls will face a Minnesota team that is 2-13-1 ATS as a home favorite (6-22-1 ATS at home overall), 2-5-1 ATS on the second leg of a back-to-back, and 6-10-1 ATS off a straight-up win.

3. No. 3 Dayton at Rhode Island: Rhode Island +4

It still blows my mind that Dayton is the No. 3 team in the country, but I swear that's not playing any role in me picking against it tonight. OK, maybe it does subconsciously, but I'm not responsible for that! No, I like the Rams here simply because Rhode Island has performed well against the number this year. The Rams are 10-6 ATS in conference play and 5-3 ATS as an underdog, including 2-0 at home. Finally, in A-10 play, there hasn't been a better defense than Rhode Island's, and they match up well enough here to give Obi Toppin and the Flyers some problems. I don't hate a straight moneyline play on the Rams if you're feeling spicy, but I'd rather have the points.

