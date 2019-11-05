Today's Top Picks: Three best NBA bets, how to handle the Warriors

Typically I'll use the opening paragraph of a top picks story to try to frame what is coming. Maybe there's a common theme involved in the picks, or something on the schedule that's going to impact the upcoming slate of games. Today? Nope. I'm donating this space for the sake of a public service announcement:

Something is happening in San Francisco that can't be explained by science or reason. I don't know if Eric Paschall is actually the greatest basketball player who has ever lived or not, and I don't intend to risk my bankroll finding out. The Hornets and Blazers have been extremely popular picks, both against the spread and by moneyline, since D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green got hurt. The Warriors are 1-0-1 against the spread in those games, and were it not for a miracle finish Saturday, they'd be 2-0. Sometimes the best picks on the board are the ones you don't make. So please, stay away from Golden State. Let them burn someone else's money, not yours.

The Magic have had the worst offense in the NBA so far this season. The Thunder are ranked 27th. Before you go running to the under, remember that it has been set accordingly, and 202.5 might be the lowest line you see all year. The real play here in a game involving two top-five defenses and two bottom-five offenses is just to grab the points. This is going to be a close game. No matter the outcome, those extra points should come in handy. If the Magic regress towards the mean and shoot better than the 28.3 percent mark they've hit on 3-pointers this year, then all the better.

The standings say that the Bulls are 2-5, but the numbers are actually far more distressing. They have played the easiest schedule in the NBA by far, with only one opponent (the 4-2 Toronto Raptors) currently owning a record above .500. They are currently ranked 24th in net rating against that slate, getting outscored by 5.0 points per 100 possessions, while the Lakers team that they are playing is blitzing teams by 9.5 points per 100 possessions, the third-best mark in the NBA. That's a 14.5-point gap in net rating, but only a seven-point spread. Home-court advantage alone won't cover that. Trust one of the best teams in the NBA to take care of business tonight.

The Heat lead the NBA with a +10.3 net rating, but it's hard to know how much of their success is real so early in the season. Jimmy Butler missed the first three games, and since then, they've beaten up on the Trae Young-less Hawks twice and scored a bunch of points on a Houston Rockets defense that practically starts games down by 20. What is becoming clearer and clearer, though, is that Denver's problems are not a mere aberration.

The Nuggets are ranked 19th in offense despite their shooting bouncing back to league-average levels. Nikola Jokic looks exhausted after a long summer playing for Serbia. How often does a 24-year-old All-Star see his field-goal attempts decline by almost 18 percent? It's time to start handicapping the Nuggets as the team that they are, not the team that they were last year. The basketball that they've played this season indicates that they probably shouldn't be favored against a 5-1 team leading the league in net rating, much less by 4.5 points.

