Today's Top Picks: Three NBA best bets, including why it makes sense to fade the Bucks on Friday

I woke up Thursday morning to discover that both the internet and cable were out in my house. It was horrific. The cable originally went out on Wednesday afternoon, which was bad enough, but at least I had the internet. When both were gone, it felt as if I'd been transported back in time.

I wouldn't wish those dark, horrible hours upon my worst enemy.

Thankfully it's back now, and I can be here to make these picks for Friday night. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Thunder at Bucks: Thunder +10.5

The Thunder played on Thursday night, beating Sacramento before hitting the road to take on the best team in the league in Milwaukee. Normally, this would be a situation to avoid. The Bucks are not only on pace for 70 wins, but they're 17-12 ATS as home favorites this year. That's nice, but it's not as nice as Oklahoma City being an astounding 18-4 ATS as road 'dogs. "But they're on the second half of a back-to-back," you cry. Well, that's true, but the Thunder are also an incredible 8-0 ATS in the second leg of a back-to-back. All of that combined with a double-digit spread has me all over the Thunder tonight.

2. Mavericks at Heat: Heat -3

The Heat have been fantastic at home all season long, going 16-7-1 ATS, but there is another reason I like them in this spot. You see, Friday is Luka Doncic's 21st birthday, which means the Mavs were not only in Miami on Thursday night, but in Miami the night before their star player's 21st birthday. Do you need me to draw a picture for you? The Miami Flu could loom quite large tonight. Take the Heat.

3. Nuggets at Clippers: Under 219.5

This is a matchup of two top 10 NBA defenses when ranked by efficiency, and we can take advantage of that tonight. It's only the second meeting of the season between them, but the first one -- in Denver -- had a total of 221 and came in under at 218. I expect a similar performance on Friday night. There are trends to support the feeling as well, since the under has gone 21-15 when the Clippers play Western Conference teams, and it's 9-3 when the Nuggets are road dogs.

