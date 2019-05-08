Today's Top Picks: Two best bets for Celtics-Bucks, plus a huge MLB underdog I love on Wednesday

Do you remember the Super Bowl? It was only a few months ago, but it was also an awful game, so nobody would blame you if you've forgotten. If you did, the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. While it was only a 10-point game, you couldn't help but feel afterward that Bill Belichick coached circles around Sean McVay, as the Patriots held the vaunted Rams offense to 260 yards and 4.3 points per play.

In his defense, McVay hasn't been shy about laying the blame for his team's performance at his own feet since then, but he said something earlier this week that caused me to do a bit of a double-take. According to McVay, the problem was that he was <em>too</em> prepared for the game.

"In the back of my mind, I operated knowing I had another week [to gameplan]," McVay told Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit. "That urgency to completely finalize the gameplan wasn't quite there, and that led to me watching so much film that you can almost water down your thought process.

"You have so much time that you can overprepare and get away from some of the things that helped you get there. I watched every game from New England's season. You see stuff that worked in, say, Week 3, but you forget about the amount of stuff that's taken place since Week 3. You can watch so much film that you lose perspective. You have 18 games of film you can pore over. And then I even watched the Philly and Atlanta Super Bowls closely."

Now, on the one hand, there are positives to take away from this. McVay has identified what he believes to be his biggest mistake, and he's learned from it. That's what you want anybody to do in their lives, not just a football coach. On the other hand, saying the problem was that you prepared too much is like going into a job interview and telling the person conducting the interview that your biggest weakness is you "care too much" or "work too hard."

It comes off as a bit arrogant. Maybe McVay did spend too much time watching film, but he also got outcoached.

Anyway, if today's picks are wrong, just know that it's because I spent too much time thinking about them. All odds via Westgate.

Plain and simple, I think the Celtics are done. As I said when I took Milwaukee in Monday's picks, Boston came out and threw its best punch in Game 1 of this series, and it was a good punch. It staggered Milwaukee, but then the Bucks got their feet back under them, and Boston hasn't had much of a Plan B. I don't blame any player for it, nor do I blame Brad Stevens. I'm not sure there is a way to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo right now.

I think Boston's season comes to an end tonight, and honestly, I don't know how upset Celtics fans will be to see it end. I liked when the Celtics put this roster together with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, but Hayward just hasn't been the same player since the ankle injury, and it hasn't worked like I thought it would. Strangely, as good as Kyrie is, I wonder if the Celtics are a better team without him. They certainly felt like one last spring. It'll be an interesting offseason in Boston, but I don't think it'll be an exciting evening in Milwaukee. Bucks big.

2. Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks: Under 220

This play is in line with the previous one. I expect the Bucks to come out and smother the Celtics in this game, and even though Boston has gotten off to strong starts in the first quarter of each game, they've faded after that. Should Milwaukee come out strong like I anticipate it will in Game 5, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Celtics accept their fate. That will keep their points down even more, and makes the Under a touch more valuable than the Over.

On Monday night I took the Orioles at +149 against the Red Sox, and I had a couple of people come at me on Twitter telling me I was nuts. The Orioles won 4-1. Now, tonight's game is a lot different. The Orioles are much bigger underdogs because they're going against Chris Sale, but this price is just too much to pass up.

Chris Sale hasn't been Chris Sale. He's striking out fewer batters, he's walking more, and he's giving up more solid contact than ever before. Plenty of people point out the drop in overall velocity, and while I believe that's playing a role, it's not the most significant factor. Sale, like a lot of pitchers these days, is throwing far fewer fastballs than ever before and throwing the slider more. He threw his fastball 39 percent of the time in 2018 and is throwing it 31.6 percent of the time this year. His slider usage has increased from 34.5 percent to 42.1 percent.

Sale's slider has always been a wipeout pitch, and guys are still swinging and missing against it just as much as before, but Sale's slider is not easy to throw for a strike. And with hitters knowing it's coming more, I think they're doing a better job of laying off when they have to, and that could be allowing them to square up the fastball better. And, as bad as this Orioles team is, its offense isn't awful. So, while I think Sale's going to figure it out at some point and become dominant again, I only need the Orioles to win this game roughly 29 percent of the time at this price. I think they can do that at home, so I'm not passing up on this value.

