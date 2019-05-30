Today's Top Picks: Two best bets Game 1 of Warriors-Raptors in NBA Finals, plus an MLB play to jump on

The NBA Finals are here. All hail the Finals. And while I'm talking about the Finals and making some Game 1 picks, I would be remiss if I didn't tell you that there's some good value out there in terms of series bets you can make. Steph Curry is anywhere between -125 and -160 to win NBA Finals MVP and if you believe the Warriors will win the series, this is a very good bet.

Curry has been dominant since Kevin Durant suffered an injury, and this feels like his time to win the hardware should the Warriors eventually manage to secure this series win. They're not going to do it without Curry playing well, and you'll be able to get Curry to win MVP at a cheaper price than the Warriors to win the series (somewhere around the -300 range right now).

I don't hate sprinkling on Draymond Green (10-to-1 or so) either, as he could offer some really nice value in return if he plays like Draymond and does his monster on defense thing. To the picks! All odds via Westgate.

1. Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors: Warriors +1

Sorry not sorry. I'm just taking the Warriors. They're the best team in basketball, and despite everyone taking the Warriors and the line moving the other way (what's called reverse line movement), I'm still going to ride Golden State. They look determined to prove just how good the roster can be with even without Kevin Durant, and I expect both Draymond Green (mostly for Durant) and Klay Thompson (for the All-NBA snub) to come out and shoot well.

Is it possible the Raptors steal one at home? Sure, of course it is. Kawhi Leonard is playing some legendary basketball and Toronto will be on fire for Toronto's first-ever Finals appearance. But I'm not fading the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Who do you think will be more nervous, and who will be more prepared for this game? Give me Golden State.

2. Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors: Over 213

This line has come down a ton due to the playoff trend where the Game 1 in almost every single series has gone under. I get it. The Raptors play at a slow pace, play great defense and aren't the world's greatest shooters. But the Warriors are going to press matters and I think they'll get some open looks pretty early and be able to knock them down. Golden State's pace will force Toronto to dive in headfirst and try to keep up, and 213 is not that stout of a number compared to what we've seen in the regular season. Fade the trend here.

3. Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays: Twins +140

The Tampa Bay Rays have been fantastic this season, but I'm not scared to ride the hottest hitting team in baseball. Charlie Morton is taking the mound and he's been stupendous as well, posting a 171 ERA+ and a career best 11.5 K/9 rate. He's morphed into a legitimate ace. His 3.04 FIP doesn't even suggest that much regression. But this line isn't fair to Martin Perez, who has been a very good pitcher as well (although perhaps a little luckier). The Twins can hit with anyone, and at this price I'll risk it for a little biscuit.

