Today's Top Picks: Two NBA best bets plus an ACC Tournament matchup where the wrong team is favored

As I write this, none of these games have been canceled or moved to empty arenas due to the coronavirus. Considering the rate things have changed regarding the virus in recent days, that might no longer be the case once they're scheduled to start!

It's going to be interesting to see how leagues handle things going forward, and what the NCAA does with the tournament. Will they take the most drastic step of canceling games, or will they have them played in empty arenas? And if they're played in empty arenas, how will that impact the games themselves and how we should bet on them?

None of these are the most important questions surrounding the virus, which is also known as COVID-19 (get the latest updates at CBS News), but they're the ones I'm asking.

All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Pistons at 76ers: 76ers -11

As I make sure to write every time I do it, I don't take picking double-digit home favorites lightly in NBA games. The Sixers are the play here, however, as they've been good at home while the Pistons have been awful on the road. Philly is 18-10-2 ATS at home this season, and they've had the last three nights off. Detroit, meanwhile, is 13-18-1 ATS on the road and a slightly worse 10-15-1 ATS as a road dog. Furthermore, while Detroit had the last two nights off, it's only 3-13 ATS when it's at a rest disadvantage against its opponent. Finally, Philly is 2-0 ATS against the Pistons this season, winning both in Detroit.

2. Pelicans at Kings: Pelicans -1.5

I have a feeling this line is going to get bigger as the game approaches, so I hope you get to it early enough. I love the Pelicans in this spot. New Orleans has been a beast as a road favorite this season, going 7-1 ATS in such spots. Earlier this season, they played the Kings in Sacramento as two-point underdogs and won 117-115, and that was two weeks before Zion Williamson returned from injury.

3. Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Syracuse +3

The wrong team is favored here. North Carolina didn't go 6-14 in the ACC this year by accident. Sure, the Tar Heels had injuries to deal with, but they weren't playing all that well before suffering them either. Plus, North Carolina played Virginia Tech on Tuesday, while Syracuse has been off since Saturday. I know the Tar Heels beat Syracuse in Syracuse a couple of weeks ago, but I also know that the Tar Heels are a team that has shot 31 percent from three this season and hit 43 percent of their threes that night. I also know the Heels are 6-14 ATS as a favorite this season and 3-10 ATS coming off a win. Take the Orange.

