Today's Top Picks: Two underdog winners plus more NBA best bets for Thursday's slate

Now is the time to catch Vegas napping. Bowl season is nearing its peak. The NFL playoffs are about to begin. Christmas has passed. If ever there were a time to key in on the trends governing small-market basketball, it would be now.

Fortunately, today's top picks all involve NBA teams in the midst of stretches that are garnering very little coverage. That creates all the more opportunity for your own profit.

All lines via William Hill.

The Jazz have been on an absolute tear lately, and while it's unfair to credit their recent success to the absence of Mike Conley, it would be hard to deny the impact it has had on their roster either. In their current six-game stretch with Conley sidelined, the Jazz are 5-1 and outscoring opponents by a blistering 9.4 points per 100 possessions. Jordan Clarkson has provided more than enough secondary scoring off the bench in Conley's absence, and both Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles have thrived in roles that allow for more ball dominance in the starting lineup. Keep riding the Jazz until Conley returns. You won't be sorry, especially against a banged-up Bulls team.

Both the Thunder and Spurs have been hot lately, but Oklahoma City's success seems more sustainable. While the Spurs have relied on absurdly good luck from behind the arc, the Thunder are 11-4 in their past 15 games despite shooting below 32 percent on 3s in that span. Their defense travels, as they have actually allowed fewer points per 100 possession on the road than at home. The Thunder look like a legitimate playoff team at the moment. The Spurs are destined to crash back down to Earth once their shooting cools off. Trust the reliable team and take the Thunder here.

Typically, taking a team that relies so heavily on two rookies on the road would be inadvisable, but the chaos that is currently engulfing Sacramento is an opportunity worth jumping on. They have lost their past eight games, DeWayne Dedmon has already asked for a trade, and Buddy Hield is openly voicing his distrust of the organization. I wouldn't take them as favorites against anybody right now. The four points Vegas is offering look like a New Year's gift.

