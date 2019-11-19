Today's Top Picks: What to make of Carmelo Anthony's likely Blazers debut

There are plenty of genuinely interesting NBA topics and trends that deserve coverage in this space. The lines have been heavily impacted by injuries, A number of players are making statistical history in the early season, and Paul George might never miss another shot.

But none of those headline this article, because, in all likelihood, Carmelo Anthony is making his Portland debut tonight, and as a card-carrying member of the blogosphere, it would be irresponsible of me not to immediately dedicate my literary resources to discussing that. So, no more preamble -- we're starting with Carmelo's debut.

New Orleans' injury report is so long that speculating about the status of any single player would be a waste of time. In their last game, though, they were without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Darius Miller, Jahlil Okafor, Derrick Favors and Frank Jackson. This team is absolutely depleted at the moment even without knowing exactly who will suit up Tuesday. There is a reason this was the target for Anthony's debut. The odds of it going badly are extremely low. Portland has plenty of problems, but a loss to this Pelicans team would be a new low for this group. Expect the Blazers to kick off the Anthony era on the right foot and avoid media criticism for at least a night.

Yes, the Kings have been impressive since losing De'Aaron Fox to injury, but very little about their recent run is sustainable. While they are shooting 38.7 percent from behind the arc without Fox and Marvin Bagley, opponents are making only 29.9 percent of their 3-pointers in that span. Sacramento is due for some regression, and without a strong shooting advantage, this team doesn't have many ways of putting points on the board. Phoenix, even without Ricky Rubio, is offensively diverse enough to weather that sort of storm. The Suns are outscoring opponents by over five points per 100 possessions, and in this game, they are getting points against an opponent missing two of its best players. This one isn't rocket science.

The Lakers have the NBA's No. 1 defense this season. Oklahoma City is at 13th, but has been as high as the top-five. Both teams play at relatively slow paces. While both have outliers on their schedule, they've played quite a few close games overall, as nine of Oklahoma City's first 13 have been decided by single-digits, while seven of Los Angeles' first 13 were. This being a back-to-back for the Thunder is mildly concerning, but they are undefeated against the spread on the second-half of back-to-backs at 2-0 so far this season. Overall this figures to be a fairly low-scoring game involving two teams that have played quite a few close games this season. The Lakers should surely be expected to win, but covering this kind of spread against a team like Oklahoma City is a big ask, especially with Avery Bradley still out.