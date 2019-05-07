Today's Top Picks: Where to get in the edge in Pivotal Game 5s for 76ers-Raptors and Blazers-Nuggets

The NBA Playoffs have reached a crucial point in the conference semifinals. On Tuesday night's slate we've got a pair of Game 5s in series that are tied 2-2, a.k.a. Pivotal Game 5s.

It's true, the Pivotal Game 5 is the first act of what is likely to be a tense conclusion to any seven-game series. The Pivotal Game 5 establishes leverage for the first elimination game and sets the stakes for the the lower seeded team's final home game of the series. It's not quite Game 7 tension or elimination game tension, but watching the series lead hang in the balance -- pivoting between both teams -- for 48 minutes makes for compelling viewing and potential advantages at the window.

I read the urgency of a Pivotal Game 5 as a reason to predict a slower pace and more intensity on the defensive end, leading to harder shots and lower percentages. That's got me pivoting to the under, but more on those plays below. All odds via Westgate.

There are more reasons to like this play beyond the urgency of a Pivotal Game 5 and whatever Joel Embiid is sick with infecting both teams. All four games in this series have gone under the total and no game in this series has gone over 211 points. If you assume Philadelphia is going to have a big response to its Game 4 home loss, it has to include a strong defensive performance. The Raptors' offensive options get a little bit shaky beyond Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam, so if the Sixers excel on the defensive end we should have a fifth straight game go under in this series.

SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has delivered during the NBA season, and he's on a 102-79 run entering play on Tuesday. Hartstein is locking in his three best bets for Tuesday, including ATS and total picks on 76ers-Raptors. Get them all here.

These two teams have been destroying the totals, and it's not some statistical anomaly because of the overtimes. The Over has cashed in seven of the eight meetings between these two teams this season, the lone exception being Portland's 97-90 Game 2 win at Denver earlier in this series. As the physical effects of an intense series continue to wear on these players, it's time to get ahead of the regression and jump on that Under.

DFS professional Mike McClure has tallied nearly $2 million in career winnings, so you'll want to hear what he has to say before locking in your tournament lineups. He loves Nikola Jokic in this matchup, and you can check out his entire lineups over at SportsLine.

3. Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets: Nuggets -5

Denver has a chance to finish the job of effectively ending the series after battling back from the four-overtime loss to take Game 4 and leave Portland with a split. It takes four games to advance, but if Denver wins tonight this series is a wrap. The Nuggets have to sense that they've got the slight edge in the head-to-head, and indeed the Blazers have failed to cover the spread in six of its last eight meetings. You take that edge back home in a "Pivotal Game 5" and I think it increases just a little bit, enough to give Denver the win and the cover.

Switching gears to MLB, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is on a 39-24 heater in the sport and has locked in three best bets for Tuesday's action, including the Cubs. See the rest of his best bets only at SportsLine.