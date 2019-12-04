Today's Top Picks: Why Grizzlies deserve your trust vs. Bulls and more NBA best bets for Wednesday

The week after Thanksgiving can be startling. We've gone from a time of the year when it seems like there are sports on all day every day to a point where they can now be hard to find. I went down to my office on Wednesday afternoon and turned on the television expecting to see two small schools playing basketball on a Caribbean island. Instead, all I found was regular daytime television, and my god, the horror.

So this is a time of adjustment, and with no football games on (RIP #MACtion) to bet, it looks like it's time to turn our attention to the NBA.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Miami Heat at Boston Celtics: Under 210

While both of these teams rank in the top 12 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, neither team is what I'd consider an elite offense. Where they both shine is on defense, where the Heat rank sixth in the league in defensive efficiency, one spot ahead of the Celtics. Making the under even more enticing is the Heat playing the second leg of a back-to-back, and they have done a lot of traveling lately. That pushes me toward the Celtics a bit on the spread as well, but the under feels like the safer play.

The Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings in their last game, which is a rare event. It also makes the Grizzlies an attractive option in this spot, even if they don't have Ja Morant. The Bulls have only won seven games this season, but they've yet to win consecutive games. They've gone 0-6 after their last six wins, and they've lost those games by an average of 16.5 points per game. There's a good chance the Bulls finally string two wins together tonight, but it's hard to trust them to cover this spread.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks: Under 230

The Mavericks are the best offense in the NBA thanks in large part to Luka Doncic, who is off to such a strong start that you can start finding "Is he the next LeBron?" takes. I'm expecting a sloppy performance from Luka and the Mavs tonight, though. They're on the second leg of a back-to-back and are playing their third game this week, all while traveling from Dallas to Phoenix, to Los Angeles, to New Orleans last night, and now back to Dallas. All of that and the fact these two teams rank in the top half of the NBA in defensive efficiency leads me to believe this total is a little high.

