Today's Top Picks: Why it doesn't matter if Kevin Durant plays in Game 5, plus a pair of MLB best bets

The NBA season could come to an end on Monday night, and that would be a sad thing. It would be sad because I enjoy the NBA Playoffs, and once they're over, we won't have nearly as many sports active to keep us going until football season. It's also sad because I've had a great NBA season.

I've been picking NBA games all season long over at Sportsline, and I'm proud to say that I will finish the season as Sportsline's No. 1 NBA Expert. I've picked 139 NBA games so far this season, and I've gone 83-56 in those picks. I'm up 21.28 units. It's been the best season I've ever had picking the NBA, and I don't want it to end.

But it will. Possibly tonight. In fact, even if I don't want the season to end, I'm also hoping that today is the last time I'll make an NBA pick this season. Find out why below.

All odds are via William Hill.

I'm at a bit of a disadvantage here, as I'm making this pick before I know whether or not Kevin Durant is going to ride in on a white horse and save the Warriors from elimination. To be honest, I'm good with or without Durant here.

The way I see it is this. Either Durant misses the game, and I'm getting good value on the Raptors here, as the line opened with them as three-point favorites, only to see line shrink following reports that Durant practiced with the team over the weekend. Or Durant plays, and I only have to lay 1.5 points with the Raptors, who are at home facing a team hoping to be saved by a player who may be great but will be less than 100 percent and playing his first game in over a month. If you want to wait to see what Durant's status is, I don't blame you, but I'm content with this line where it is.

SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein is red-hot with his MLB picks . He's locked in his best bets for Monday. Check them out only at SportsLine.

This is a contrarian play. Neither Jerad Eickhoff or Taylor Clarke are getting a ton of respect from this total, and considering how they've fared in 2019 (though in a much smaller sample size with Clarke), the probably shouldn't. But the current weather forecast calls for some wet conditions in Philly tonight, which could work in the pitchers' favor. Also, neither of these offenses have been tremendously potent all season long, and both have been struggling as of late.

3. Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies: Under 11

Speaking of contrarian plays, there is perhaps no move more contrarian than taking an under in Coors Field. I like it here for a simple reason, though. Both of tonight's starters -- German Marquez and Yu Darvish -- do an excellent job of limiting fly balls. It doesn't matter a whole hell of a lot how thin the air is when the ball is hit on the ground. Now, as in any Yu Darvish start, we'll have to sweat out some walks that could lead to a three-run bomb, but I'm still comfortable with this play. At least I'm as comfortable as anyone could be when taking an under in Coors Field, anyway.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire season 10,000 times and found five NFL teams whose Vegas win totals are WAY OFF. This same model just crushed the NFL in 2018, so you'll want to head over to SportsLine to see the top NFL win total plays on the board.