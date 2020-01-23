Today's Top Picks: Why Lakers cover on the road and more NBA best bets for Thursday's slate

The NBA schedule is still very much in feast or famine mode thanks to Monday's massive Martin Luther King Jr. Day showcase. The league decided to play 14 games on Monday, and in the interest of limiting back-to-backs, that has essentially turned this into the season's ultimate all-or-nothing week. We had 14 games on Monday, 12 on Wednesday and will have 11 on Friday, but had just one on Tuesday and are limited to three tonight.

A certain number of back-to-backs is a scheduling inevitability, so why not load this week up with them to ensure a sufficient and balanced supply of basketball for five days? It would certainly make tonight's slate a bit more palatable, but given the constraints at play, here are today's top picks for one of the lightest NBA nights of the year.

Anthony Davis is questionable for this game, but the Lakers have generally acquitted themselves quite well without him this season. They just went 4-1 in a five-game stretch without him, and have outscored opponents by 8.4 points per 100 possessions with Davis on the bench. The Nets have the opposite problem. They have yet to solve their "too many cooks" dilemma, as Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting only 38.5 percent from the field in games Kyrie Irving has played since returning from his shoulder injury. The Nets haven't figured out how to balance their ball-handling, and until they do, they stand little chance against even a weakened version of the Lakers.

Injuries explain most of Washington's recent struggles, but with only Moe Wagner and Rui Hachimura (and technically John Wall) still sidelined, they are at least inching back towards their place as one of the NBA's better against-the-spread teams. The Cavaliers can't say the same. They have lost 10 of their past 12, and three of their five consecutive losses have come by more than 20 points. While they have dealt with injuries of their own, they haven't been nearly as severe as Washington's.

The Mavericks will have to adjust to the loss of Dwight Powell. He was their only athletic big man, as Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber far prefer popping off screens for jumpers, so for the time being, Dallas' pick-and-roll attack should be considered compromised. That is something worth monitoring in future matchups, but with C.J. McCollum and Hassan Whiteside at less than 100 percent in this one, Dallas just has too big a talent advantage to ignore here.

