Today's Top Picks: Why the Suns are live 'dogs in San Antonio and more NBA best bets for Friday

Zion Williamson will be playing his second NBA game on Friday night, but unlike his first game, this one won't be on national television, so most people won't see it. And that's fine. You know why? Well, because there's nothing in tonight's Pelicans-Nuggets game I can see that's worth betting.

There are three other NBA games on Friday night I like quite a bit, though, and since you came all this way, it'd be rude not to tell you about them.

All odds via William Hill.

1. Raptors at Knicks: Under 217

The Knicks have been one of the more reliable Under teams in the NBA this year thanks to their wonderful combination of their horribly inefficient offense and a slower pace than a lot of other teams play at. It's that slow pace that helps take the heat off a lousy defense. All of it has led to the Under going 26-19 in Knicks games this year, including a remarkable 15-7 when at home. Toronto ranks second in defensive efficiency in the NBA, which will limit the Knicks scoring even further and keep this a lower-scoring game. I don't hate the Raptors against the spread, either, but I'm not a big fan of taking such massive road favorites. The Under is the smarter play.

2. Clippers at Heat: Under 221.5

There aren't a lot of trends that support this pick, at least not ones that stand out. I'm just of the opinion that this total is a little too high for a game that will feature two robust defenses. I also have questions about Miami's offense in this matchup. The Heat have a top-10 offense in efficiency, but they're also playing their fourth game in six nights. For a team that features four players logging at least 30 minutes per game, that should lead to some tired legs and shots coming up short tonight.

3. Suns at Spurs: Suns +4.5

The Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread this season, going 18-24-1 overall. In that record, however, there's a severe split. You see, when the Spurs are underdogs, they're not bad ATS, going 12-10. When they're favored, they're horrific. Seriously, the Spurs have been favored 21 times this season and are 6-14-1 ATS in those games. As home favorites -- like they are tonight -- they're a ridiculous 3-12 ATS. The Suns, meanwhile, are 13-8-1 ATS as an underdog, 12-7 ATS on the road, and 9-4 ATS as road 'dogs. All the trends point to taking the Suns here. The Spurs playing their fifth game in eight nights doesn't hurt my confidence, either.

