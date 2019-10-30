Today's Top Picks: Why we're passing on World Series Game 7 and taking three NBA best bets instead

Game 7 of the World Series is tonight. That's awesome. There are very few things in sports better than a Game 7, and when it comes in the World Series or any title round of a playoff, it's even better. I am very much looking forward to watching it, but I'm not betting it.

I'd rather just enjoy the game for what it is rather than spend any time worrying about potential outcomes. Whether it be the final score or just an in-game prop. So if you're here for Game 7 bets, I'm sorry, I don't have any.

I do have NBA plays, though! After all, just because I don't want to sweat the World Series doesn't mean I don't want to sweat something.

All odds are via William Hill.

The last we saw the Bulls, they were blowing a massive lead against the Knicks in the fourth quarter on Monday night. The Bulls are 1-3 through four games, and they're shooting 27.5 percent from three on the season. Only Orlando has been worse. Still, the Bulls are a better shooting team than the numbers suggest. They've been getting good shots; they just aren't going in. Tonight, against a bad Cleveland team that has not defended the three-point line particularly well, I expect to see things balance out.

These teams tend to score a lot of points when going against one another. Of course, most of the recent results came when Boston's lineup looked a lot different than it does now, and while I also like laying the points with the Bucks here, I don't like it as much as I like the total. It seems just a little too high, as I believe Boston's going to focus more on slowing Milwaukee down than trying to keep pace with it.

Listen, I love taking Jazz unders, particularly when they're at home. Jazz unders are a way of life for me. Their offense is built more on efficiency than speed, and they play wonderful defense. Since the start of the 2016-17 NBA season, the under has gone 78-59 when the Jazz are at home. Tonight, in a matchup against a Clippers team that features a number of strong defensive players as well, I think we're going to get an ugly basketball game. A game that will stay under the total.

