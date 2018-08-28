Tom Thibodeau unconcerned Jimmy Butler might leave Wolves: 'The winning will take care of that'

Jimmy Butler rejected a four-year contract extension the team offered his way this summer and has reportedly been 'fed up' with some of his teammates, leading to rumors that he could leave Minnesota in free agency next summer.

Though Butler was expected to turn down the extension given the potential earning power he could wield next summer and the reported tension has been downplayed since, it hasn't slowed any of the chatter.

But his head coach isn't buying into the rumor mill utterances of the offseason.

"The winning will take care of that," Tom Thibodeau told the Star Tribune. "I've been around a long time; I don't buy into any of that stuff. You have to distinguish what's real and what's not real. You never heard any of that come from Jimmy's mouth. It's always a source close to Jimmy. If Jimmy has something to say to someone, he usually says it directly."

"The biggest thing is chemistry on the floor and winning," he continued. "How efficient they are tells you there's strong chemistry on the floor."

Thibodeau cited the stat that the Wolves went 27-10 against Western Conference opponents when Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins played together last season as reason the reported cultural problems have been overblown with the team's core.

As for whether or not that strain will impact Butler's decision to re-up or ship out next summer is still to be determined, Thibodeau expressed optimism that he will re-sign.

"We know the position we're in," he said. "We have a lot to offer him. We think this is the best place for him, and it's up to us to show him the reasons why."