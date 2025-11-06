Former NBA player Tony Allen, most known for his time as one of the league's top defensive players during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, was arrested in Poinsett County, Arkansas, on drug possession charges, according to online court records. Records show that Allen, 43, was booked into the Poinsett County Jail just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday and is facing two charges -- one count of possession of less than two grams of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug and one count of possession of less than four ounces of a Schedule 4 drug.

The arrest followed a traffic stop involving a vehicle driven by William Hatton, 33, with Allen as the passenger, according to The Associated Press. A "strong odor of marijuana" was detected, and the vehicle was subsequently searched. Marijuana was found on Allen and a cigarette box with a "white powdery substance," later identified as cocaine, was also located, according to a police report. Hatton confessed to possessing drug paraphernalia containing marijuana during the stop, per Action News 5 in Memphis.

The 14-year NBA veteran began his career with the Boston Celtics in 2004 after being selected with the No. 25 overall pick. Allen played six seasons for the Celtics and won a title in 2008, but was best known for his time in Memphis. He played for the Grizzlies from 2010 to 2017 and earned six All-Defensive team selections -- three first-team honors (2012, 2013, 2015) and three second-team honors (2011, 2016, 2017). Allen finished his career playing one season for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Allen had his No. 9 retired by the Grizzlies in March, joining longtime teammates Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph in receiving that honor. He has also dealt with off-court issues, including pleading guilty in August 2023 in a federal fraud case involving NBA health insurance.