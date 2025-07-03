1 Thunder Terrifying. The Thunder return every meaningful piece from a title season in which they also finished with the league's best record. The formula is clear: Suffocating defense on one end, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's brilliance on the other. And with players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren still on an upward trajectory, OKC could be even better in its title defense. Good luck, NBA. -- 68-14

2 Cavaliers The Cavs didn't panic after their unexpected playoff exit, with the only major offseason change being Lonzo Ball coming in from Chicago to replace backup guard Ty Jerome, whose price tag got too high. There's no reason to think Cleveland won't have a legitimate shot to earn the East's No. 1 seed again, especially with Boston likely out of the picture. Kenny Atkinson has figured out a winning formula, and they could actually be even better as Evan Mobley and Darius Garland continue to grow. -- 64-18

3 Knicks After an exhaustive and occasionally hilarious coaching search, Mike Brown is reportedly the new man in New York. He led the Kings to the league's best offense two seasons ago, so he should check the box of being a bit more creative on that end than his predecessor. The additions of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele should also give the Knicks a bit more depth behind the most-used lineup in all of basketball last season. With the hits taken by the Celtics, Pacers and Bucks, there's no reason the Knicks shouldn't be right next to the Cavs when considering favorites to win the East. 2 51-31

4 Rockets The Rockets chose urgency over patience, and the result is Kevin Durant in a Houston uniform. They were also able to add valuable depth pieces in Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela, bolstering what was already an impressive roster even with the departure of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets' ceiling will depend on Durant's health and the continued improvement of emerging stars Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, but all the pieces are there to be a legitimate championship threat. -- 52-30

5 Nuggets Coming within one game of upsetting the eventual champions seemingly lit a fire under the Nuggets front office, as they sacrificed a potentially valuable 2032 first-rounder in order to shed Michael Porter Jr.'s salary while getting an excellent replacement in Cam Johnson. They then used the extra cash to bring back Bruce Brown, take Jonas Valanciunas from the Kings and sign Tim Hardaway Jr. to a minimum contract. They're also getting back 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes II, who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury. Depth was a major issue for the Nuggets, and it appears that has been solved. Now let's sit back and watch what Nikola Jokić can do with a real supporting cast. 3 50-32

6 Timberwolves After speculation that Minnesota would have to lose either Naz Reid or Julius Randle this offseason, they ended up keeping both -- maintaining continuity from the team that made another conference finals run just a couple of months ago. They did have to say goodbye to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, which hurts, but it will open up minutes for young players like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham. The Wolves went 18-8 after the All-Star break with the league's fifth-best net rating, and they'll hope to continue that momentum from the get-go in 2025-26. 5 49-33

7 Clippers A disappointing postseason exit shouldn't discourage Clipper fans, who will watch another excellent product next season. James Harden is back after a resurgent year, and Kawhi Leonard is excited to go into an offseason healthy for once. They also finally have a legitimate backup center for Ivica Zubac after signing Brook Lopez, which was a major need. Their depth chart looks great, with the ever-present asterisk of injury luck, and with Ty Lue at the helm they should be right in the mix near the top of the West. -- 50-32

8 Lakers LeBron James might get traded. The only meaningful offseason wing addition has been Jake LaRavia. And their starting center is now Deandre Ayton, whom the Trail Blazers paid to get away from the organization. Not an ideal offseason for what is supposed to be one of the most formidable teams in the NBA with James and Luka Doncic side by side. Maybe Ayton will summon the 2021 version of himself that helped the Suns almost win a title, but at this point that can't be expected. Given the talent at the top of the West, it's hard to see the Lakers on that level with their lack of depth outside of the two stars and Austin Reaves. 2 50-32

9 Grizzlies You have to love what the Grizzlies did this offseason, even if it meant parting ways with Desmond Bane. They got back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a solid Bane replacement, and more importantly Memphis locked up Jaren Jackson Jr., whose pending free agency was hanging over the organization. The Grizz also added super-sub Ty Jerome to the fold while bringing back Santi Aldama. Overall, they should be in good shape to compete next season provided that Ja Morant stays healthy. 3 48-34

10 Magic The Magic saw the Celtics, Pacers and Bucks all dealing with major injuries and thought, "Why not us?" Pushing in all their chips for Desmond Bane, Orlando now has the floor-spacer and secondary creator it desperately needed. The Magic also brought in the mistake-averse Tyus Jones to be a backup point guard extraordinaire, taking some of the playmaking pressure off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. This team had the second-best defense in the NBA last season, and now it has an offense that should, at the very least, get out of the bottom-five. 5 41-41

11 Warriors With Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency and reports that Al Horford is leaning toward signing with them, the Warriors have perhaps the most left to gain this offseason. Sign-and-trade options are reportedly out there for Kuminga, which could bring in a player or two more suited to Steve Kerr's style. Horford, if he ends up signing, is an upgrade over Kevon Looney, and will mean fewer center minutes for Draymond Green. For now, though, everything is in a holding pattern until the Kuminga situation is resolved. 1 48-34

12 Pistons The federal investigation into Malik Beasley's potential gambling violations threw a major wrench into the Pistons' offseason plans, and as a result they probably overpaid for Duncan Robinson in a desperate effort to get another floor-spacer. That being said, the biggest addition to next season's roster will be a healthy Jaden Ivey, who was in the middle of a breakout season before fracturing his leg. While not as splashy as some other teams, the Pistons had a solid offseason and will bring back most of what was the league's most surprising team last year. 2 44-38

13 Celtics We thought the Celtics might make a move or two before what many expect to be a "gap year" as Jayson Tatum recovers from Achilles surgery, but this was a gutting. Gone are Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, and they've been replaced by Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang and Luka Garza. With Jaylen Brown and Derrick White (for now), the Celtics are still talented enough to be a legit playoff team, but there's a chance there could be more moves going forward that change the shape of the roster. 10 61-21

14 Hawks Well, well, well. Look who's suddenly a contender in the wide-open Eastern Conference. The Hawks may have put together the best offseason in the entire NBA, adding Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and rookie Asa Newell to a core of Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu. By the way, they also picked up an UNPROTECTED 2026 pick that will be the better of New Orleans and Milwaukee -- sheesh. Young has the pieces around him now, so there will be no more excuses should Atlanta post another .500-ish season. 5 40-42

15 76ers Drafting VJ Edgecombe accomplished two goals: He should be able to contribute immediately for a team that hopes last season was an anomalously ugly gap year, but he is also an attractive asset if they decide they need more veteran help. Not much else to brag about this offseason, but (stop me if you've heard this one before), if Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are all healthy and productive, the Sixers should have a legitimate shot to compete for one of the top Eastern Conference spots. 11 24-58

16 Pacers All indications were that Myles Turner would return to the Pacers, but that was before Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles. As it turns out, the price simply got too high for Indy and Turner absconded to the hated Bucks, as Indiana was left without a replacement. Look, if any team showed the importance of depth and next-man-up, it was the Pacers, but it's a lot to ask to remain competitive with Haliburton likely to miss the entire season. Andrew Nembhard will be given the leeway to cook, while guys like Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin will have to step up as playmakers. It's a brutal reality after their magical postseason run, but even a playoff appearance might be a struggle for the Pacers as currently constructed. 7 50-32

17 Mavericks Did the Mavericks ... win the Luka Dončić trade? OK too early for such proclamations, but the future got megawatts brighter when Cooper Flagg walked across the Barclays Center stage and donned a Dallas Mavericks hat. Put him next to Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson (who still made 39% of his 3s last season) and eventually a healthy Kyrie Irving, and this team could do some serious damage. While Irving recovers, the Mavs picked up a reasonable facsimile in D'Angelo Russell to run the show, and Jason Kidd has already said he's excited to see Flagg as the primary ballhandler. What a turnaround from where this franchise was just a few months ago. -- 39-43

18 Bucks The Bucks needed to show Giannis Antetokounmpo that they were committed to competing for titles, so they ... waived Damian Lillard. The Greek Freak was reportedly not happy about dropping Dame, but it did allow Milwaukee to bring in Myles Turner from the hated Pacers to replace Brook Lopez, who signed with the Clippers. Turner is basically the only addition to the roster (they brought back guys like Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince and Kevin Porter Jr.), so it's hard to imagine the Bucks suddenly becoming contenders. The whole league will continue to be on Giannis Watch for the foreseeable future. 5 48-34

19 Spurs Positional redundancy be damned, the Spurs could be on the verge of a massive leap after drafting Dylan Harper to place alongside De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama. The offense should immediately improve from near the bottom 10 last season, while the addition of Luke Kornet should help keep the defense stout while Wembanyama rests. The Spurs will be a hot pick for "most improved team" next season, and it's easy to see why. 4 34-48

20 Heat Kasparas Jakucionis falling to the Heat at No. 20 has all the makings of highway robbery, and there's a chance Miami could be square in the playoff mix next season. It may seem like they're going through a rough patch after the Jimmy Butler trade, but then you look at the roster and see Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Kel'el Ware -- definitely enough to get cautiously excited. More than likely, you're looking at another competent Miami iteration that's always a threat to go all-in for the next available superstar. -- 37-45

21 Trail Blazers After a surge to end last season, the Blazers picked up a necessary adult in the room in Jrue Holiday, parting ways with Anfernee Simons -- who was in some ways redundant given the existence of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. The pieces are there for Portland to compete for a postseason spot, and they finally were able to part ways with Deandre Ayton, freeing up minutes in the middle for Donovan Clingan and (hold your breath) Robert Williams III. This team is going to be fun to watch. -- 36-46

22 Bulls Another offseason, another round of befuddling decisions by the Bulls. They traded Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro, who struggled to get wing minutes on the Cavs due to his lack of shooting proficiency. It looks like Josh Giddey will be back eventually, which means he'll once again share backcourt duties with Coby White -- oh yeah and Nikola Vucevic is still on the team! Mediocrity appears to be the ceiling for this Bulls roster, and the floor is as low as any non-tanking team in the league. 4 39-43

23 Kings Taking the 30,000-foot view, the Kings have lost both De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, and their starting point guard is now ... Dennis Schröder? What a fall from where this franchise was just two seasons ago, when they earned the No. 3 seed and their first playoff berth in 16 years. Malik Monk could reportedly be on his way out, but that still leaves Schröder, LaVine and DeRozan all as players who need the ball in their hands to maximize effectiveness. In a juggernaut Western Conference, it's just not going to be good enough. 7 40-42

24 Suns You'd think any team offloading Kevin Durant would get significantly worse, but the Suns were, like, REALLY bad last season. The Devin Booker-Jalen Green fit seems atrocious, but stranger things have worked in this league. Phoenix also now has all the centers you could ask for, drafting Duke youngster Khaman Maluach at No. 10 and trading for former Hornets/Lakers (sort of)/back-to-Hornets big man Mark Williams to join with his former teammate, Nick Richards, in the middle. Look, it's a hodgepodge that won't likely produce a playoff team, but you can't count out Devin Booker -- he's that good. 2 36-46

25 Pelicans Nobody quite knows what the Pelicans were going for this offseason (perhaps Joe Dumars included), as superfluous (Kevon Looney) or redundant (Derik Queen) parts were added this offseason at great cost -- goodbye New Orleans/Milwaukee 2026 first-round pick. Is a Jordan Poole-Trey Murphy III-Zion Williamson core leading you back to the postseason and beyond? I'd say we'll soon find out, but history tells us not to expect Williamson to be on the court long enough to test the concept. 2 21-61

26 Raptors Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley is a decent starting point for any roster, but there is probably a bit too much skill set overlap to expect a huge jump from Toronto this season. Lots of players will get the opportunity to join an unpredictable rotation, and there is enough talent to imagine the Raptors getting into the East playoff picture. 2 30-52

27 Hornets Charlotte's ceiling, as usual, depends on the health of LaMelo Ball. No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel should provide some much-needed shooting for Ball and Brandon Miller, but Charlotte lost significant vertical spacing by trading away Mark Williams. On paper, the Hornets could actually be decent in a wide-open Eastern Conference, but at this point the basement is a much more realistic destination than the Play-In. 1 19-63

28 Jazz Austin Ainge declared that the Jazz are no longer in the tanking business, but that doesn't mean they're suddenly going to start winning. Lauri Markkanen took a step back last season, and the departure of Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson means that a lot of responsibility and decision-making will be in the hands of players in their early 20s. We'll see how the Ace Bailey gamble pays off, but either way it's going to be a while before Utah is sniffing contention in a loaded West. 1 17-65

29 Wizards The Poole Party Era is over in the nation's capital, and next up is the Epoch of Elder Statesmen. The Wizards front office has clearly prioritized expiring veteran contracts (Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart, Kelly Olynyk) who could fetch an asset or two at some point during the season. In the meantime they'll mentor the kids (Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, etc.), who are still as far away from contention as any group in the league. At least it seems there is a plan in place. 1 18-64