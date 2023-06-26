It sounds as though the French national team will enter the FIBA World Cup later this summer without young phenom Victor Wembanyama on their roster. The NBA's recent No. 1 overall draft pick confirmed that he won't be participating in the FIBA World Cup tournament slated to take place in August and September in an effort to focus on his upcoming rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health," Wembanyama said to French newspaper L'Equipe. "I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it's a necessary sacrifice."

Wembanyama is still expected to play in Summer League in July, but it's still undecided if he will make his debut in Sacramento or the much-larger Las Vegas Summer League. Not playing in the World Cup will give Wembanyama some time off before he gears up for his first NBA season, and after a long season in the French League where he helped his team, the Metropolitans 92, reach the league finals, it's a wise choice so that he's not burnt out before he even reaches the NBA.

While it's a smart move for Wembanyama, it's a significant blow to a French national team that were expected to be contenders for the championship. However, despite not playing in the FIBA World Cup, Wembanyama intends to play for his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics next year.