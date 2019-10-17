Top five surprises from NBA GM survey: Steph Curry not unanimous best point guard; baffling 'best coach' vote

The annual NBA GM survey -- asking execs from all 30 teams a series of questions ranging from who they think will win the MVP this year to which current player they'd choose to build a franchise around -- was released on Thursday, and many of the responses were pretty predictable. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the MVP poll with 52 percent of the votes, and 86 percent of voters picked Giannis as the player they would pick to start a franchise with. The Clippers were tabbed as the favorite to win the 2019-20 championship by 46 percent of voters, and Zion Williamson got the most votes for Rookie of the Year at 68 percent.

That last one is interesting -- not because Zion was picked as the likeliest Rookie of the Year, but because he didn't get even more votes. That's a good place to start with the five biggest surprises from the 2019-20 NBA GM survey.

1. Zion not overwhelming ROY favorite?

Who knows exactly when these execs were polled or when they got around to submitting their answers, but chances are most were submitted prior to the start of the preseason. I'm betting if they re-issued this question today, with everyone having had a chance to see Zion in action, he'd get almost 100 percent of the votes. As it is, Zion got 68 percent followed by the Grizzlies' Ja Morant at 29 percent. That's a wide gap, but not wide enough.

Any questions that may have existed about Zion's ability to excel right away in the NBA, where he presumably wouldn't be the best and strongest athlete on the floor every night, have been answered. Turns out, he still is the best and strongest athlete on the floor most nights. he has been incredible in the preseason, averaging over 30 points, eight boards and two steals a game per 36 minutes. He's shown an ability to put the ball on the floor and change directions on a dime, finish through contact and kick out to shooters when the defense inevitably collapses around his freight-train drives.

Morant has been impressive in his own right, but Zion is just in another league among rookies. Barring injury, it's impossible to see anyone else winning this award, and 68 percent of the votes does not seem to reflect that almost-certain reality.

2. Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate not close?

To me, this was the biggest surprise on the survey: When asked who the best center in the NBA is, 48 percent of voters picked Jokic while 28 percent of voters picked Embiid. That is a startling discrepancy. If you want to make the argument that Jokic is better than Embiid, you can certainly make a reasonably case and you wouldn't be alone. But it's just as easy to make that argument the other way. This should be an almost even vote.

Last year, Embiid scored 27.5 points a game to Jokic's 20.1. Embiid also tallied 13.6 rebounds per game to Jokic's 10.8. If Jokic is one of the best passers in the league, Embiid is one of the best defenders in the league. Jokic's playoff run last year was impressive, but remember, when Embiid was on the floor, the Sixers were arguably a better team than the Toronto Raptors, who eventually won the title.

Perhaps the durability factor is in play here, but the question wasn't "who's the most durable or reliable center in the NBA?" The question was who is the "best" center in the NBA, and through that lens, it's pretty hard to justify Jokic getting 20 percent more of the votes.

3. Brad Stevens doesn't get a single "best coach" vote?

I'm not saying Brad Stevens is the best coach in the NBA, or even that he should've necessarily gotten at least a few votes. What's surprising here is that Stevens got 47 percent of the "best coach" votes prior to last season. So you're telling me that one season in which Kyrie Irving undermined basically everything the Celtics wanted and tried to do, and Gordon Hayward was a shell of himself, took Stevens from a guy who got almost half the "best coach" votes in the league to a guy who suddenly can't get even one vote?

Top five surprises from NBA GM survey: Steph Curry not unanimous best point guard; baffling 'best coach' vote I can't wait until the Celtics surprise people this season and win 50-plus games and make it to the conference finals and suddenly Stevens is the bets coach in the league again.

4. There are people who don't think Steph Curry is the best point guard?

OK, enough of being the guy who didn't vote Willie Mays in the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. It's not cool. It's silly. Curry got 90 percent of the "best point guard in the league" votes and that is ridiculous. There isn't a sliver of a case to be made for anyone else. I'm as big a Damian Lillard supporter as you'll find and Lillard getting seven percent of the votes is nuts.

LeBron James got three percent of the votes, and in all honesty, I can accept that if we're going to completely do away with traditional positions. I would actually be in favor of that in these types of polls because that's the way the game is played, and for all intents and purposes, LeBron plays like a point guard. But that's not the spirit of this question. LeBron also got votes as the best power forward and small forward. We get it, LeBron can play anywhere and he's great everywhere.

But the spirit of this question is who is the best point guard, and any answer other than Curry isn't even worth acknowledging. I'm looking at last year's poll and seeing that Curry only got 57 percent of the votes and wondering what planet I'm on.

5. Wait, LeBron is on the cusp of "breaking out"?

I'm taking this one from my man Sam Quinn, because I didn't even notice it at first. Indeed, LeBron James, arguably the greatest basketball player in the history of the universe, got a vote for "player most likely to have a breakout season." De'Aaron Fox led the way with 19 percent of the votes, and that makes sense, because that's what this question is about: Which player is going to go to another level this year? Who is going to go from an up-and-coming player with a lot of potential to a solidified star?

Seriously, somebody picked LeBron James?

To quote my man Quinn in our CBS chat room: "I'm just imagining some GM sitting back and saying, "I think this is the year that LeBron kid finally makes it."