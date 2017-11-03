Top NBA Draft prospect Marvin Bagley III modeling game around Giannis, Durant

Marvin Bagley III is a name that most NBA fans should be on the lookout for. One of the top prospects in the country at Duke, Bagley is expected to be a high lottery pick once he enters the NBA Draft. Of course, he has to finish a year of college first.

Bagley joined CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave on the latest Flagrant Two Podcast to talk about a variety of topics including who in the NBA he models his game around, LaVar Ball and the age-limit rules. One of the more interesting tidbits had to do with how he based his game on Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

"I look at K.D. a lot. Like I said Giannis. Those are guys that can do it all on the court for their size. They get the ball at the rim, go, push. Just shoot it. Get their teammates involved. So I try to study their games, not to be exactly like them, but just to be somewhat like it where I can know when I get the rebound push it fast [and do] little smart things like that."

Bagley went on to predict Antetokounmpo as the upcoming season's MVP winner. Bagley is trying to model his game around the type of player that many NBA teams are looking for now -- someone who can grab the rebound, immediately push the ball up the floor and use their versatility to make the right play. If that's his game, then Antetokounmpo and Durant are the exact type of players he should strive to become.

