Top Picks: The NBA's playoff scheduling problem, three of the best baseball bets

We don't have an NBA playoff game tonight, making it the second night in the last three days there is no basketball. This is all thanks to a questionable decision by the NBA. I understand the thought process that led to the decision, but it was a dumb one nonetheless.

Denver and Portland played their Game 7 on Sunday afternoon instead of Saturday night. Why? Because the NBA liked the odds that the series between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors would get to seven games and the idea of a Game 7 triple-header on Sunday was too sweet to pass up. It didn't happen, though. Instead, we got Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 1:30 p.m. local time in Denver, and at 12:30 p.m. in Portland.

No better time for a Game 7 than on an early Sunday afternoon. On Mother's Day. Now, I understand that Sunday afternoons typically do better for sports ratings than Saturday evenings. Still, I can't help but believe more people would have watched that game on Saturday night when it was up against an NHL playoff game and May baseball than on Sunday afternoon.

Then there was the Raptors vs. 76ers game, which started at 7 p.m. on the east coast and reached the fourth quarter right around the time Game of Thrones began. I would love to see the television ratings of the game before Game of Thrones started and during it to see what kind of drop off occurred.

I'll confess I switched to Game of Thrones myself.

Tonight, though, tonight there's no NBA, nor is there any Game of Thrones. There's plenty of baseball, though, and I have three picks for you. All odds are via Westgate.

1. Brewers at Phillies: Under 8.5

MLB regular season: 7:05 p.m. ET

It is a bit scary to take an under in a game with Freddy Peralta pitching because the Brewers starter gives up a lot of hard contact and fly balls. Perhaps that's why he's allowed 2.91 HR/9 this season. What's reassuring, however, is that Aaron Nola is on the mound for the Phillies, and after a slow start, he's rounding into form. Also, the weather doesn't hurt. It'll be cold, with the wind blowing in from center. Citizens Bank Park is one of those stadiums that plays differently depending on the weather. Tonight's forecast bodes well for the pitchers.

2. Angels at Twins: Angels +122

MLB regular season: 7:40 p.m. ET

Sometimes we see pitchers receive ace treatment from the public even if they haven't quite achieved that status. Minnesota starter Jose Berrios certainly has the pedigree. He's a former first-round pick with a big arm and great stuff, but he's also still somewhat inconsistent in figuring out how to harness it. While he has an ERA of only 2.53, his xFIP of 4.13 suggests he's had a bit of luck. Considering all the fly balls he allows, he can get himself in trouble. Berrios is also reliant on the strikeout, but no team in baseball strikes out less often than the Angels. So, looking at all of those factors, I like the Angels at this price.

3. Pirates at Diamondbacks: Under 9

MLB regular season: 9:40 p.m. ET

This is all a pretty simple formula for me. The Pirates offense has been one of the weakest in MLB this season. It has been absolutely dreadful against lefties specifically. As a team, the Pirates have posted a league-worst ISO of .092 against southpaws, as well as a league-worst wOBA of .262. So the odds are they won't score a lot of runs tonight. Unfortunately, while Arizona's offense has done quite well against lefties, it's pretty average against righties, so it's difficult to trust Arizona at such a hefty price on the money line. Thankfully we have the total, which I believe might be just a bit too optimistic here.