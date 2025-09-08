Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, was shot and killed by her boyfriend at a New Jersey apartment complex last weekend, according to police. She was 28.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that police responded to reports of shots fired at the Paragon apartment complex in Jackson, New Jersey, around 11 a.m. on Saturday. When police responded, they found Reid unresponsive near the complex's exit.

Shaquille Green, 29, who was allegedly in a "dating relationship" with Reid, was found running down a nearby road near the apartment complex and taken into custody. He is charged with murder and two additional weapons charges. Green remained jailed as of Monday, and prosecutors did not know if he had retained an attorney.

The Timberwolves star posted multiple pictures of his sister as a tribute to her on his Instagram story. Reid's teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, posted on X that he was "heartbroken" about the killing.

"No words can ever take away the pain for my brother," Townes said. "Holding everyone close in prayer today."