Toronto Raptors receive championship rings, unveil first banner ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season

Watching the eyes of NBA players light up when they're handed a championship ring will never get old, but watching players who are reaching that pinnacle for the first time adds an extra layer of appreciation. After dethroning the Golden State Warriors as the reigning champions of the league, the Toronto Raptors took one last victory lap before everything is reset for the 2019-20 season with their ring ceremony ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Each year, it seems the rings just keep getting bigger and bigger, and the Raptors ensured that the rings for their first ever championship equaled the gravity of winning it all.

A historic ring for a historic accomplishment. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/IZdkXQTj4B — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 22, 2019

These things are massive, and look really sleek with subtle notes of black and red throughout the rings. As each player and coach received their ring, you can see the pure joy on their faces. Even coach Nick Nurse let out a loud "woo" before accepting his ring.

The journey for the Raptors to win last season's title was a long one, and even though Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is no longer there to lead them, no one can take what they accomplished last year away from them.