Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Atlanta 9-13, Toronto 9-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.54

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Monday. They fell to New York 136-130.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Scottie Barnes, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 129-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The losing side was boosted by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 3 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

Toronto bumped their record down to 9-14 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Atlanta, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Toronto is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.