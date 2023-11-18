Halftime Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 65-49.

The Celtics entered the match having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Raptors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Boston 9-2, Toronto 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

What to Know

The Celtics are 8-2 against the Raptors since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors do have the home-court advantage, but the Celtics are expected to win by seven points.

The Celtics entered their tilt with the 76ers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Boston walked away with a 117-107 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 223.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Derrick White, who scored 27 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who scored 29 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Wednesday. The match between Toronto and Milwaukee wasn't particularly close, with Toronto falling 128-112. The Raptors were down 100-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Raptors' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Scottie Barnes, who scored 29 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists, and Jakob Poeltl who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for the Raptors was Malachi Flynn's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Boston has yet to lose a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 9-2 record. As for Toronto, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Celtics took their victory against the Raptors in their previous matchup on Saturday by a conclusive 117-94. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a solid 7-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.