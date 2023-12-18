Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Charlotte 7-17, Toronto 10-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.42

What to Know

The Hornets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. There's no need to mince words: Charlotte lost to Philadelphia on Saturday, and Charlotte lost bad. The score wound up at 135-82. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Hornets have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 15 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The experts predicted a close game on Friday and a win for the Raptors, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 125-104 loss at the hands of Atlanta. The Raptors found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 3 on offense.

Scottie Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with eight assists.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Odds

Toronto is a big 11-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.