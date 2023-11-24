Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Chicago 5-11, Toronto 7-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $56.19

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Raptors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Raptors and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 242 point over/under on Wednesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, Toronto made off with a 132-131 victory over Indiana. The Raptors were down 23-10 with 6:39 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Pascal Siakam was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against Oklahoma City on Wednesday and fell 116-102. The Bulls have not had much luck with the Thunder recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Bulls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Chicago, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Bulls , though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 per game. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The Raptors and the Bulls were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in October, but the Raptors came up empty-handed after a 104-103 loss. Will the Raptors have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.