3rd Quarter Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 124-121 margin from the Cavaliers' win over the Raptors in their previous head-to-head back in January. The Cavaliers have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 95-73.

The Cavaliers entered the contest having won eight straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it nine, or will the Raptors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Cleveland 34-16, Toronto 19-33

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.56

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Raptors fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Houston 107-104. Having forecasted a close victory for the Raptors, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Raptors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. RJ Barrett was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers waltzed into their contest on Thursday with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They put the hurt on Brooklyn with a sharp 118-95 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cavaliers had established a 21 point advantage.

Donovan Mitchell continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 27 points along with five rebounds and three steals. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last eight games he's played.

Toronto's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 19-33. As for Cleveland, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 16 of their last 17 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 34-16 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 124-121. Do the Raptors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cavaliers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 8-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.