1st Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against the Raptors.

The Mavericks entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Raptors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Dallas 15-8, Toronto 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

The Raptors are headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since April 3rd on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Thunder, falling 129-92. Toronto was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-42.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Washington 137-101. With that victory, Dallas brought their scoring average up to 118.9 points per game.

Toronto's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-16. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.

The Raptors came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in February, falling 136-125. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 9-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.