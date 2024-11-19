3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Raptors look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 96-85.

The Raptors entered the contest with seven straight losses and they're well on their way to making it eight. Can they turn things around, or will the Pacers hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Indiana 6-7, Toronto 2-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors have now lost seven straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since the second.

The Raptors fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Celtics on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 126-123 to Boston on a last-minute shot From Jayson Tatum.

The Raptors might have lost, but man, Jakob Poeltl was a machine: he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Poeltl also posted a 84.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was RJ Barrett, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, ten rebounds, and 15 assists.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Celtics only posted 30.

Meanwhile, the Pacers earned a 119-110 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Myles Turner, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Bennedict Mathurin, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 2-12. As for Indiana, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

While only the Pacers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Toronto's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

The Raptors ended up a good deal behind the Pacers in their previous matchup back in April, losing 140-123. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.