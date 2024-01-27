3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 95-81.

The Clippers entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Raptors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-14, Toronto 16-28

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $82.20

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Clippers, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Clippers proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 127-116 victory over the Lakers. That's two games straight that the Clippers have won by exactly 11 points.

Kawhi Leonard continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. James Harden was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 108-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis. The Raptors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. He set a new season high mark in blocks with six. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Barrett, who scored 29 points along with nine rebounds.

The Clippers' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 28-14. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.4 points per game. As for Toronto, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-28 record this season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49.6% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.