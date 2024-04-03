Halftime Report

The Lakers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 64-58, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 43-33 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 23-52 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Los Angeles 42-33, Toronto 23-51

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $134.63

What to Know

The Lakers will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Lakers earned a 116-104 victory over the Nets. The win was just what Los Angeles needed coming off of a 109-90 loss in their prior match.

LeBron James was a one-man wrecking crew for the Lakers as he went 9 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 5 assists. James didn't help the Lakers' cause all that much against the Pacers on Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Rui Hachimura, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 13th straight defeat. They took a hard 135-120 fall against the 76ers.

Despite their loss, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kelly Olynyk, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 42-33 record this season. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-51.

The Lakers barely slipped by the Raptors when the teams last played back in January, winning 132-131. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 12-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.