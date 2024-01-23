3rd Quarter Report

The Grizzlies fell flat on their face against the Bulls on Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Grizzlies have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 85-71.

The Grizzlies came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Memphis 15-27, Toronto 16-27

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.25

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on offense, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 125-96 loss at the hands of Chicago. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Grizzlies' loss came about despite a quality game from Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Ziaire Williams' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Raptors managed to keep up with the Knicks until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Toronto ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 126-100 walloping at the hands of New York. The Raptors have struggled against the Knicks recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Memphis has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-27 record this season. As for Toronto, they bumped their record down to 16-27 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

The Raptors are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Ja Morant is out with an injury to his shoulder. The last time Morant took on the Raptors was on January 3rd, where he scored 28 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds. Despite his strong showing, Memphis still fell 116-111 to Toronto.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 7-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.