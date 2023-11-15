Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Milwaukee 6-4, Toronto 5-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.49

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat Washington 111-107. The win was just what the Raptors needed coming off of a 117-94 defeat in their prior match.

Pascal Siakam was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat Chicago 118-109 on Monday.

The Bucks can attribute much of their success to Bobby Portis, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The victory got Toronto back to even at 5-5. As for Milwaukee, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-9 against the spread).

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Bucks , though, as they've been averaging only 41 per game. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bucks will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.