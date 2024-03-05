Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: New Orleans 36-25, Toronto 23-38

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $23.02

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Hornets 111-106.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Raptors to victory, but perhaps none more so than Immanuel Quickley, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Pelicans proved on Friday. Everything went their way against Indiana as New Orleans made off with a 129-102 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 77-56.

The Pelicans can attribute much of their success to Trey Murphy III, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Brandon Ingram, who scored 34 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. Ingram continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 23-38. As for New Orleans, their win bumped their record up to 36-25.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors were pulverized by the Pelicans 138-100 in their previous matchup back in February. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Ingram, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine assists. Now that the Raptors know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 9-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Toronto and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.