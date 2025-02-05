1st Quarter Report

The Raptors are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against the Knicks.

The Raptors came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: New York 33-17, Toronto 16-33

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.44

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They just played yesterday, but they'll still head out to face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

On Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Knicks beat the Rockets 124-118. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:21 mark of the second quarter, when New York was facing a 44-32 deficit.

Jalen Brunson had a dynamite game for the Knicks, dropping a double-double on 42 points and ten assists. What's more, Brunson also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Raptors hadn't done well against the Clippers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Raptors walked away with a 115-108 win over the Clippers. The score was all tied up 61-61 at the break, but Toronto was the better team in the second half.

The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 16 consecutive matches.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 33-17 record this season. As for Toronto, their victory bumped their record up to 16-33.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging 15.2. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks strolled past the Raptors when the teams last played back in January by a score of 112-98. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.