Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: New York 11-7, Toronto 9-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $41.26

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 1st at Scotiabank Arena. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Thursday, New York didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Detroit, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory.

Jalen Brunson went supernova for the Knicks, going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 8 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid victory over Phoenix on Wednesday, taking the game 112-105.

The Raptors can attribute much of their success to Scottie Barnes, who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Barnes continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Toronto, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

The Knicks will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Toronto is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.