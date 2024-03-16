Halftime Report

Down three at the end of the first quarter, the Magic now have the lead. After two quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Magic lead 50-48 over the Raptors. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 19 points.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 39-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 23-44 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Orlando 38-28, Toronto 23-43

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Magic, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Magic proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against Brooklyn by a score of 114-106.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists. Banchero didn't help the Magic's cause all that much against the Pacers on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 113-104 to Detroit. The Raptors were up 53-37 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Immanuel Quickley, who scored 25 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Raptors struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-6) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Orlando has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 38-28 record this season. As for Toronto, they dropped their record down to 23-43 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Looking forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 20-14 against the spread when playing on the road.

Everything went the Magic's way against the Raptors in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 as the Magic made off with a 126-107 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a big 8-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.