Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Philadelphia 0-1, Toronto 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will be playing at home against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Raptors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bulls on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 104-103 to the Bulls.

The 76ers kicked off their season on the road on Thursday and hit a couple of potholes. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 118-117 to Milwaukee.

Despite their loss, the 76ers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyrese Maxey, who earned 31 points along with 8 assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kelly Oubre Jr., who earned 27 points.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 41-39-2 record against the spread.

The Raptors came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 117-110. Will the Raptors have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 214.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.