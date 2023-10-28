Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Philadelphia 0-1, Toronto 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will be playing at home against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Raptors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bulls on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 104-103 to the Bulls.
The 76ers kicked off their season on the road on Thursday and hit a couple of potholes. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 118-117 to Milwaukee.
Despite their loss, the 76ers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyrese Maxey, who earned 31 points along with 8 assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kelly Oubre Jr., who earned 27 points.
Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.
The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 41-39-2 record against the spread.
The Raptors came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 117-110. Will the Raptors have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 214.5 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Mar 31, 2023 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 110
- Dec 19, 2022 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 26, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Apr 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Toronto 97
- Apr 25, 2022 - Toronto 103 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Apr 23, 2022 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Apr 20, 2022 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 18, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 97
- Apr 16, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Toronto 111