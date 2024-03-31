Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Philadelphia 39-35, Toronto 23-50

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.52

What to Know

The 76ers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the 76ers and 12 for the Raptors.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought match, but the 76ers had to settle for a 117-114 loss against the Cavaliers.

Even though they lost, the 76ers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Cavaliers only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the Raptors gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 145-101 defeat at the hands of the Knicks. Toronto was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 80-59.

Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 39-35. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-50.

The 76ers beat the Raptors 121-111 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.