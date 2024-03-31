Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Philadelphia 39-35, Toronto 23-50
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $46.52
What to Know
The 76ers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the 76ers and 12 for the Raptors.
Last Friday, it was a hard-fought match, but the 76ers had to settle for a 117-114 loss against the Cavaliers.
Even though they lost, the 76ers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Cavaliers only pulled down five.
Meanwhile, the Raptors gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 145-101 defeat at the hands of the Knicks. Toronto was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 80-59.
Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 39-35. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-50.
The 76ers beat the Raptors 121-111 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Philadelphia is a big 11.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 218.5 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Dec 22, 2023 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Toronto 111
- Nov 02, 2023 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Toronto 99
- Oct 28, 2023 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 31, 2023 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 110
- Dec 19, 2022 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 26, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Apr 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Toronto 97
- Apr 25, 2022 - Toronto 103 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Apr 23, 2022 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 102